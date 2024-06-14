Ed Sheeran isn’t the type of celebrity you think would be forcing hotel staff to delete footage of him but he’s now revealed there was incident where his security team had to do just that.

Appearing on a new episode of the ‘Therapuss with Jake Shane’ podcast, the ‘Thinking Out Loud’ singer recalled horrifying moment he got locked out of his hotel room in a compromising position after a big night of drinking.

The singer explained that he went to sleep naked and woke up in the middle of the night to ‘take a piss’ but after opening what he thought was the toilet door, he ended up locked in the corridor of the hotel.

“Suddenly the door closed and I opened my eyes and I was in the corridor, completely naked, without a key to my room”, he explained.

He recalled his panic after realising that he was caught by CCTV cameras from every angle, naked, and how he had to save himself from the embarrassing situation.

He explained that he stole a napkin from a hotel room service tray and had to take the lift down to the lobby to ask hotel staff to let him back into his room.

He described the moment one of the hotel staff saw him and recognised him as he was playing shows that weekend, to which he said to them “Please don’t f*cking tell anyone”.

After the hotel staff let him back into his room, he explained that his security guard had to ask them to delete the CCTV footage although he believes he recorded it on his phone to blackmail him in the future.

“Definitely my most embarrassing moment.”

We’re sure it was Ed…

Hear the full chat about the embarrassing moment from 51.20 on the podcast episode below!

