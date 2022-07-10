It’s been a while since we’ve seen controversial alleged cannibal in a movie or in the limelight. For a hot minute it appeared that Armie Hammer was working as a hotel concierge — that is, if you believe what’s making the rounds on Twitter.

The rumours first began when a flyer quickly circulated on social media Tuesday, depicting Hammer as a concierge employed at Morritt’s Resort in Grand Cayman. The flyer, which was shared on Wednesday by the verified Twitter account of Muna Mire

 

A hotel staffer has since confirmed that this all boils down to a prank. 

Hammer — who grew up regularly visiting the Caymans, and has been living there throughout the pandemic — is a guest of the hotel, but not an employee. He is friends with some of the hotel staff and plays golf with them, the employee explained that some of the staff that golfs with Hammer made the flyer and sent it to a few rooms at the resort, as a prank, to try to see what sort of attention it might get.

Hammer was last seen in Disney’s Death on the Nile (2022), but has no other projects lined up and did not do any press for that film.

