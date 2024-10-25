Billie Eilish has freaked out after Rihanna revealed that she’s her dream artist to collaborate with.

In a new interview at her Fenty X Puma collection launch, Rihanna was asked who her dream artist to collaborate with would be, to which she said “If I could only do a song with Billie Eilish”

Rihanna reveals that Billie is her dream music collaborator right now in a new interview with @accesshollywood! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/naPeIcBnBL — Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) October 24, 2024

“Mmm, she’s so good”, she continued about the ‘BIRDS OF A FEATHER’ singer.

Billie, who’s been a long time fan of Rihanna, reacted to the news on her Instagram story, sharing a video of the interview with the caption ‘what in the absolute f*ck oh my god what the f*ck’.

Over the years, Billie Eilish has been public about her love for Rihanna, telling Vogue last year that she thought she was “the hottest person to ever exist in the history of the world,” which we 100% agree with.

She was also once asked who would be the celebrity she would most want to meet, to which she said was Rihanna.

Rihanna hasn’t released new music since 2016, leading fans to believe a new collaboration between her and Billie might now be on the cards.

Billie Eilish is out here proving she’s just as much of a fangirl for Rihanna as we are!

