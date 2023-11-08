A brand new, highly anticipated Aussie series starring Asher Keddie is coming to our screens this December, with the trailer dropping earlier today.

The comedy-drama series called ‘Strife’, is based on Editor and Podcaster Mia Freedman’s memoir ‘Work, Strife, Balance’.

Alongside Offspring’s Asher Keddie, the impressive cast includes Matt Day, Jonathan LaPaglia, Tina Bursill, Emma Lung and many more.

The story follows successful magazine editor Evelyn Jones, played by Keddie, as she journeys from a blogger to becoming a powerful force in women’s media with her website Eve.

As Evelyn navigates the changing world around her, she goes through the ups and downs of motherhood and makes the difficult decision to end her marriage to husband Jon, played by Matt Day.

Watch the trailer below.

In collaboration with Foxtel, the series is produced by Bruna Papandrea’s production company Made Up Stories, which also produced hits Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, The Undoing and Aussie film The Dry.

From that lineup, you know it’s gonna be good.

The series will premiere on Binge on December 6th and will be available on Foxtel.

