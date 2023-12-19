The official first trailer is out for the upcoming fantasy comedy “IF,” featuring Hollywood heavyweights Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski in leading roles. Krasinski not only stars in the film but also takes on the responsibilities of writing and directing.

Reynolds shared it on his socials.

Watch the Trailer

Known for his directorial success with “A Quiet Place,” Krasinski brings a fresh and imaginative concept to the big screen. “IF” revolves around a child’s enchanting journey of rediscovering the magic of their imagination. The story centers on a young girl with a unique gift – the ability to see the imaginary friends of people who were left behind when their real-life companions grew up. Determined to help these forgotten friends, she embarks on a heartwarming adventure.

The film boasts a star studded ensemble cast that reads like a who’s who of Hollywood talent. Joining Reynolds and Krasinski are Steve Carell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw, Emily Blunt, Sam Rockwell, Bobby Moynihan, Louis Gossett Jr., and Matt Damon. The star-studded lineup doesn’t end there, with Jon Stewart, Richard Jenkins, Maya Rudolph, Awkwafina, Christopher Meloni, Alan Kim, Cailey Fleming, Sebastian Maniscalco, and Vince Vaughn rounding out the impressive supporting cast.

Produced by Krasinski, Allyson Seeger, and Andrew Form, “IF” promises to be a delightful and heartwarming cinematic experience. The film is set to hit theaters on May 17th, 2024.