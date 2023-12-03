Billie Eilish has unintentionally come out, explaining that she doesn’t believe in the formalities of having to ‘come out’.

She opened up about her sexuality in a recent cover story she did for Variety, expressing that she ‘didn’t realise people didn’t know’.

“I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.” she told Variety.

@varietymagazine “I’ve spent my life loving girls and being really worried that they hate me for some reason,” says #BillieEilish . “And wanting to impress them and whatever else.” ♬ original sound – Variety

Billie Eilish to Variety on coming out in her cover story: “I kinda thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious?’ I didn’t realize people didn’t know… I just don’t really believe in [coming out]. I’m just like, ‘Why can’t we just exist?’” pic.twitter.com/FjbfwU9fEs — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 2, 2023

She discussed the revelation with a reporter on the red carpet of the Variety Hitmakers event which celebrated the top 25 songs of 2023.

Billie Eilish opens up about coming out in her Variety cover story: "I didn't realize people didn't know!" | Variety Hitmakers presented by @sonyelectronics https://t.co/xxmgD0zs3Y pic.twitter.com/uDDbCk6tgp — Variety (@Variety) December 2, 2023

Since sharing the news that she is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Billie has lost over 100k Instagram followers and to that we say good riddance.

Billie Eilish has lost more than 100,000 followers on Instagram after coming out. pic.twitter.com/jxsNg5okQI — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) December 3, 2023

