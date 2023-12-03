Billie Eilish has unintentionally come out, explaining that she doesn’t believe in the formalities of having to ‘come out’.

She opened up about her sexuality in a recent cover story she did for Variety, expressing that she ‘didn’t realise people didn’t know’.

“I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.” she told Variety.

@varietymagazine

“I’ve spent my life loving girls and being really worried that they hate me for some reason,” says #BillieEilish . “And wanting to impress them and whatever else.”

♬ original sound – Variety

Advertisement
Advertisement

She discussed the revelation with a reporter on the red carpet of the Variety Hitmakers event which celebrated the top 25 songs of 2023.

Since sharing the news that she is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Billie has lost over 100k Instagram followers and to that we say good riddance.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Listen to more of Billie Eilish on iHeart Radio below! 

Want more? Here's a bit we love from Will & Woody – catch the boys weekdays from 4PM on KIIS101.1!
billie eilish