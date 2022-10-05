Alongside being a hilarious actor, fantastic writer, pottery genius and devil’s lettuce connoisseur, Seth Rogan is also a goddamn great human being.

Every year Seth and his wife Lauren Miller Rogen host ‘Hilarity for Charity’, an event that raises funds for Alzheimer’s awareness and caregiver support. By the way, this event is HUGE. The biggest names in entertainment band together to have a great night and raise money for a worth cause.

2022’s event happened last weekend and the A-list names were a-plenty. John Mayer was there to perform and auction off a signed guitar, someone bid $26,000USD for them and five friends to have a private cooking lesson with David Chang (from Netflix’s ‘Ugly Delicious’) while another guest bid $24,000USD for a skateboarding lesson for four with TONY FREAKIN’ HAWK! Overall the night raised $860,000USD for the charity (that’s $1.3mil AUD!).

The greatest prize of all though went to the two fans who paid $40,000USD each to smoke weed and learn pottery with Seth Rogan. SOMEONE SPOT ME $40k, I HAVE IMPORTANT BUSINESS TO ATTEND TO!