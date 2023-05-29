23 Cornelia Street is WELL known to Taylor Swift fans. It’s an apartment she loved so much she wrote a song about it called ‘Cornelia Street’, duh.

Well if you’re looking for NYC real estate, and have a butt-load of money, her apartment’s for sale! Technically it’s not her apartment, she was renting it for an exorbitant amount of money, but once Taylor Swift lives somewhere… it’s hers.

The property is listed for rent via The Corcoran Group for $45,000 USD a month but TMZ are reporting the owner is looking to sell. All you’ll need to pick up this piece of pop-culture history is $17,995,000 USD. Damn gurl, that’s a lotta cash!

Check out the beautiful property below and tell me you still believe money doesn’t buy happiness…

