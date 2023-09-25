Peace up, A-Town! Usher has just been announced as the Super Bowl Halftime act for 2024.

In the strangest announcement video I’ve ever seen Kim Kardashian calls Usher to inform him he’s landed the prestigious gig. I’m not entirely sure when Kim Kardashian became the head of artist relations at Apple Music but she seems pretty comfortable with the new role.

Halftime shows are famous for surprise guest appearances so fingers crossed Lil Jon and Ludacris pop out for “Yeah!”. You can watch the Super Bowl on Channel 7 10:30am AEDT February 12th 2024. Check out the announcement below.