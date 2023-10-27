American retailer Urban Outfitters has caused quite a stir online with their latest offering: “vintage” iPods from the early 2000s.

Way to make us feel old.

Priced at US$199 or $315AUD and refurbished by Retrospekt, these now classic mp3 players are fitted out with new batteries and a generous 128GB of storage compared to the 4GB they were originally released with.

You’re telling me Urban Outfitters is selling these old iPods as “vintage” for $200! I think a bunch of us probably have these things in the back of a drawer somewhere. https://t.co/zs77J4qEhc — John Legere (@JohnLegere) October 25, 2023

The ‘vintage’ iPods come complete with the original deadstock Apple sync cable and headphones, they are the perfect blend of new-millennium design with modern features.

It’s worth noting that brand new, these groundbreaking devices retailed for US$249.

Coinciding with the 22nd anniversary of the first iPod’s introduction, the launch of these nostalgic devices has captured the attention of many.

However, at the time of writing, all of the retailer’s listings have vanished, indicating a complete sell-out.

People have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their disbelief at the prices of these quintessential 2000s mp3 players.

“What circle of hell are we in that Urban Outfitters is selling iPod classics now,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “Why is Urban Outfitters selling a 5th generation Apple iPod for $350 in 2023???”

An Urban Outfitters sponsored post for an iPod in 2023 makes me feel like I’m losing my mind, added a third individual.”

