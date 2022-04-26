I don’t know about you but these fast food competitions just make me feel like a kid again… in a good way!

UNO is back at Hungry Jacks and this year, you get a 1 in 4 chance of winning $140 million worth of epic prizes! They include Suzuki cars and motorcycles, free fuel for a year with Shell, holiday escapes, $5000 in Westfield Gift Cards, Lenovo laptops and tablets and Samsung QLED TVs!

There are 3 ways you can win:

Instant Win – Purchase any participating product for a 1 in 4 chance to WIN instantly!

Collect to Win – It’s as easy as peeling and collecting for the chance to win 1 of 10 $10,000 cash prizes.

Second chance draw – The game isn’t over yet! Enter the Second Chance Draw for more chances to win.

Head to Hungry Jacks between Tuesday April 26 and Monday June 6, and pick up any regular or large meal, medium and large coffee, Storms or $2 medium chips in store, drive-thru, delivery or order via the Hungry Jack’s app to be in with a chance to win!

