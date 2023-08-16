A US University has announced it will be offering a Taylor Swift-themed Psychology course, so if you thought you were an expert on Taylor Swift, you might want to think again.

The Arizona State University course is called Psychology of Taylor Swift — Advanced Topics of Social Psychology, which will be taught by PhD student Alexandra Wormley.

Arizona State University will offer a new course this fall titled “Psychology of Taylor Swift – Advanced Topics of Social Psychology.” The course teaches advanced topics in social psychology that is featured in Swift’s work, life, and fans including romantic relationships,… pic.twitter.com/Iu1GR8n6zu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 15, 2023

The ASU’s news site states that “In an academic version of “What Would Taylor Swift Do?” the class content will draw on themes from her songs, such as family, friends, fame and more.”

“The course is basically using Taylor Swift as a semester-long example of different phenomena — gossip, relationships, revenge,” Wormley told ASU’s news site.

You may be thinking how did this happen?

Wormley explained that after Taylor Swift performed in their town of Glendale, many of her research assistants were joking about how they would love a course about her.

“I liked the idea and jokingly made a rough outline of what that sort of course might look like. I pitched it to my department and apparently they liked it!” she said.

This isn’t the only university to be offering a Taylor Swift course either.

Ghent University in Belgium announced it is launching a Taylor Swift-inspired Literature course, titled ‘Literature: Taylor’s Version’.

“Shakespeare, in some way, is actually addressing a lot of the same questions as Taylor Swift is today, which seems crazy. But he is.” Professor Elly McCausland said.

If you’re a swiftie and don’t think university is for you, maybe think again!

