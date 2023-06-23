Twisties and Donut King have come together for one of the most unlikely collaborations and have created cinnamon donut flavoured Twisties.

Following their questionable raspberry flavoured Twisties, the Aussie favourite has announced this crazy new flavour.

It’s a solid no from me tbh #twisties pic.twitter.com/sfWPSxA5B2 — ᚱᚨᚢᛖᚾ 𓆏 (@lil_faeling) June 19, 2023

The bizarre new flavour is set to hit our shelves on August 7 and will surely divide opinions.

Twisties brand manager Melanie Saluni said that the company is “delighted” to give fans the “unexpected twist” (no pun intended) on the cult classic chip.

“We wanted to shine a light on the fun that Twisties brings to the Australian chip aisle, so we thought what better way to do that than with a new flavour that is set to get heads turning,” Saluni said.

I like Twisties and donuts but this🤔Interesting! pic.twitter.com/m2BS5MGDNf — Anonymous Trader 🦍🙌 (@Anonymo21140362) June 22, 2023

“The new Twisties Donut King Cinnamon Donut flavour is unlike any chip you’ve tried before and we can’t wait for the feedback as consumers get their hands on this for the first time.”

Twisties Donut King Cinnamon Donut will cost around $2.70 for an 80g bag and can be purchased from Woolworths, Coles, IGA as well as Ampol, BP and Coles express service stations and selected independent retailers.

