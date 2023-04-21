Followthe podcast on

It’s our favourite TV bromance…or maybe it’s more of a one-way mancrush.

Either way, we were devo when we found out that Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins would be leaving Woody in the jungle after only a week-and-a-half.

Will and Brooke Boney caught up with the Honey Badger to find out just how intense Woody’s mancrush is and how close Woody is to packing it in and heading home for Australia.

Take a listen above and don’t forget to Vote to Save Woody from elimination here (we don’t reckon he should be coming home just yet).