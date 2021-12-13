Everyone was shocked when Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That… killed off Big (Chris Noth) at the end of the first episode, but no one more so than Peloton, the brand behind the exercise bike Big took his 1000th ride on before succumbing to a heart attack.

Though their stocks tanked to a 19 month low after the episode aired, Peloton did not lose their sense of humour, resurrecting Big in a new ad! It stars Noth and Peloton trainer Jess King, who played Big’s instructor, Allegra, in the episode, sitting in front of a fire and toasting to new beginnings. The ad is narrated by Ryan Reynolds, who wrote, produced and filmed it himself in under 24 hours!

Check it out here!