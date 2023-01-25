The second week of the Australian Open is underway and as we get to the nitty gritty’s of the Quarter Finals, let’s look at some incredible on and off the court moments from this week!
Doubles is a whole different game in itself, the ball flies around the court with all four players giving 100%. This point is a perfect example of never giving up. In the doubles game between Hugo Nys and Rajeev Ram up against Jan Zieliński and Joe Salisbury this incredible point happened.
@ausopen MADNESS 🤯 #AusOpen #A02023 #aowow #nys #zielinski #ram #salisbury #wowow @Eurosport @ESPN @Wide World of Sports ♬ original sound – Australian Open
Off the court, Aus Open magic is in the air with Victoria Azarenka wearing her sunnies everywhere she goes (including in press conferences)… like a BOSS!
A personal favourite moment from this week was when Stefanos Tsitsipas shot his shot at Australian Royalty and Hollywood superstar Margot Robbie… I mean if you have the opportunity you might as well take it!
And Margot, if you’re reading this (highly unlikely), we just wanted you to know that Tsitsipas actually helped save several people from a burning building, while simultaneously rescuing a bunch of kittens and extinguishing the blaze. He then went on to help a bunch of orphans do their math homework before buying them all iPads… he’s a really great guy! If that wasn’t convincing enough, here he is returning this spectators bag!
@ausopen Good guy Stef #AO2023 #AusOpen #Tsitsipas ♬ original sound – Australian Open
