Donald Trump has falsely implied that he has Taylor Swift’s endorsement for the upcoming presidential election

The former president shared a series of fake AI generated photos to his ‘Truth’ social media account, writing ‘I accept!’.

Alongside images of fans wearing ‘Swifties for Trump’ shirts, he shared a fake AI generated image of Taylor Swift with the text ‘Taylor Wants You To Vote For Donald Trump’.

One of the images references Swift’s Vienna Eras Tour shows that were cancelled due to a potential security threat, with the headline ‘Swifties Turning To Trump After Isis Foiled Taylor Swift Concert’.

While Taylor Swift has yet to endorse any presidential candidate for the upcoming election, we have a strong suspicion it’s not Trump.