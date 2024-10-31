Melbourne Musician Gordi has shared the heartwarming way she made Chris Martin cry last night after playing him one of her songs.

Sophie Payten, known as Gordi, shared a TikTok explaining the story last night with the caption ‘I made Chris Martin cry last night’.

The singer explained that typically when Coldplay frontman Chris Martin is in another country, he will organise to meet with a bunch of local artists, which he did in Melbourne last night.

During the meeting, which was with six or seven other artists, Martin asked “Is there an artist in the room named Gordi?”.

After revealing herself, Martin then told her that he’s listened to her music and he thinks it’s ‘really beautiful’. He then asked if anyone in the room played the piano, to which the room went silent before Gordi volunteered.

Sitting side by side next to Chris on the piano, he asked her to play one of her original songs, so she decided to play her song ‘Lunch at Dune’.

She leaned into the emotion while performing the song with her eyes closed and when she opened them again, and realised that beside her, Chris Martin had tears streaming down his face.

In the sweet moment, he then told her that the song was beautiful and that songs like that ‘deserve to be heard’.

What a beautiful moment!

Coldplay played their first show at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne last night, with upcoming shows on the 31st October, 2nd and 3rd November.