Travis Barker has slammed the narrative that he’s in love with Kim Kardashian.

Travis is married to Kim’s sister Kourtney, and they are expecting their first child together. Kourtney and Kim have been feuding for a while now and according to their show, all because Kourtney thinks Kim used her wedding as a ‘business opportunity’. (Kim had signed a deal with Dolce & Gabbana, which is the brand that Kourtney that worked with for wedding.)

Fans think that the real reason behind their feud is because Travis once openly admitted to being in love with Kim. In his 2015 memoir ‘Can I Say’, Travis described Kim as ‘hot’ and admitted to ‘secretly checking her out’ while he was hanging out with her then bestie Paris Hilton. He said ‘I don’t care if she’s the closet girl, she’s effing hot’.

Travis actually moved to Calabasas in 2007, around the same time he was ‘hanging out’ with Kim… It’s believed that he moved there to be closer to her.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Travis has shut it all down and said: “It’s like, ‘Kourtney’s fans are worried about Travis. He’s a ‘womanizer.’ Stop it. I obviously shared all that stuff because I wanted to move past it. It was therapeutic for me. That’s her sister. She knows we used to talk. Nothing bad was going on. You give people a little information and they think they’ve solved the mystery of ‘this is why they’re fighting.’ It’s just so ridiculous.”

Listen to Blink-182 on iHeart Radio below!

Advertisement

Advertisement