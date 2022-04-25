It seems like everything is getting a reboot nowadays and Toy Story didn’t miss the memo!

The new Pixar movie Lightyear serves as not a prequel or sequel, but more of an origin story for Andy’s Buzz Lightyear toy. It stars Chris Evans as Buzz (ummmm, where is the fantastic Tim Allen?? After years of hearing him as Buzz, it just sounds wrong to hear another voice).

Disney describes it as “The definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, “Lightyear” follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.”

Lightyear comes to Australian cinemas on June 16.

Check out the trailer below!

