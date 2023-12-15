Get ready for the most wonderful time of the year with ten of the best and worst ugly Christmas jumpers! It may be summer Christmas, but that won’t stop the obsession with these cringe-worthy, classic, and character-filled designs. We’ve rounded up the top Christmas jumpers of the year just for you.

So grab a cool drink, find a fan and your credit card, and get ready to choose your favourite jumper for the big day.

Snoop Twas The Nizzle Before Chrismizzle Sweatshirt

Credit: Amazon

Yo, this Christmas jumper has got everything you need in an ugly Christmas jumper, and it just dropped like it’s hot. Strut around in this piece during Christmas and be the talk of all your homies, fo’ shizzle.

Buy it here from Amazon online.

Santa’s Piggyback

Credit: Light in The Box

Want to make a statement on Christmas Day? Look no further than the Santa Piggyback Men’s Christmas Costume! This hilarious outfit is much more than just an ugly jumper, it’s everything and will guarantee a good time wherever you’re going.

Shrek the Halls

Credit Amazon

The Shrek the Halls Christmas Jumper is here to bring some laughter to any family Christmas party! Wear Shrek, Donkey, Princess Fiona, and the gang for an unforgettable Christmas.

Too Hot for Ugly Christmas Sweaters Shirt

Credit: Amazon

We’ve found a practical solution for those of you who love the idea of the ugly Christmas sweater but won’t wear one for practical reasons, especially in the Aussie heat. This T-shirt says it all. While everyone else swelters on Christmas Day, you’ll be strutting around feeling pretty cool in this number.

Buy it here

Old Skool Vintage Patchwork Cardi

Credit: Christmasjumpers.com.au

For a touch of vintage charm, check out the Vintage Patchwork Christmas Cardigan. This is the perfect choice for the ultimate recreation of the 1970s Vintage Christmas Family photo and is available in men’s and women’s sizes.

Buy here:

Men’s Vintage Patchwork Christmas Cardigan

Women’s Vintage Patchwork Christmas Cardigan

AC/DC Christmas Jumper

Credit: Kmart Australia

Why not rock out this Christmas season with the AC/DC ‘Hells Bells’ Christmas jumper? Available from Kmart, this is the perfect gift for any AC/DC fan or a great way to stand out from the crowd. Embrace your Aussie spirit with this flamin’ hot jumper!

Light Up Christmas Jumper

Credit: Christmasjumpers.com.au

Be the shining star of the party with our Women’s Light Up Christmas Jumper. Featuring 5 multi-coloured blinking LED lights, this magical jumper screams “CHRISTMAS!”.

Double Person Christmas Jumper

Credit: Christmasjumpers.com.au

Want to take your Christmas party to the next level? Get the ultimate Uni-Sex Double Person Christmas Jumper and twin with your best buddy or significant other! What could possibly go wrong on Christmas Day in this outfit?

Christmas Rash Vest

Credit: Kmart Australia

If you’re like many Aussies, you’ll be spending Christmas down at the beach. We’ve got the perfect solution for a cheap and cheerful holiday look: the $15 Christmas Rash Vest from Kmart. Not only is it ugly in the most festive way possible, but it also provides practical sun protection.

Santas Little Yelper Dog Christmas T-Shirt

Credit: Petstock

Your furry friend shouldn’t have to miss out on the fun of wearing an ugly Christmas sweater! Check out this cute and lightweight casual t-shirt designed specifically for dogs. It’s not only super cute but also comfortable for your pet to sleep or play in. You can find it at Petstock for just $19.97.

‘Tis the season to be stylishly ugly! Don’t miss out on these must-have Christmas jumpers.

Get into the Christmas spirit and listen to Elf Radio on the FREE iHeartRadio app

