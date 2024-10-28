Timothee Chalamet has sent the fans and the internet into a frenzy after rocking up to his own lookalike contest in New York.

The contest was held by YouTuber Anthony Po at New York’s Washington Square Park, with Po offering $50 USD to whoever resembled the Dune actor most.

Thousands of fans and lookalikes turned up to the event, with participants getting quizzed on French language and future plans with Kylie Jenner, who’s reportedly dating the 28-year-old actor.

Minutes before the event started, police arrived to tell fans and lookalikes to leave, giving Anthony and his team a $500 USD fine for holding an ‘unpermitted costume contest’.

Not long after, fans began to notice a man taking pictures with people and after cross checking with google images, realised that he was in fact, the Timothee Chalamet.

Mind blown.

saw actual timothee chalamet run by me giggling at the timothee chalamet lookalike contest under the washington square park arch pic.twitter.com/f2NZJcGp1Q — L (@purelu777) October 27, 2024

As you can imagine, the event then turned into pandemonium, with fans swarming the actor to get a picture.

In one of the TikTok’s shared from the event, a fan wrote ‘he had the oppourtunity to do the funniest thing ever and he actually did it’.

Despite turning up to the event, Timothee did not actually win the contest, with the prize instead going to a man called Miles Mitchell, who dressed as Chalamet’s Willy Wonka character.

Anthony Po shared images from the event to Twitter, writing “I was behind the Timothee Chalamet lookalike competition. Thanks my #1 fan (timothee) for showing up.”

I was behind the Timothee Chalamet lookalike competition. Thanks my #1 fan (timothee) for showing up. pic.twitter.com/ZfYkOBuTNB — Anthony Po (@anthpo) October 27, 2024

