TikTok users are panicking after realising how our phones are slowly changing the shape of our hands, describing the deformity as ‘phone pinky’.

‘Phone pinky’ has been described as an indent, bend or bump in the middle of your pinky finger, where you would typically rest your phone for long periods of time as you hold it in your hand.

Users are now sharing videos showing their ‘phone pinky’ and comparing the severity of the indent with their other hand.

TikToker @girlboss4lyfe, shared a video weighing in on the trend, captioning it ‘I think I win this trend’ where she showed her ‘normal’ pinky alongside her ‘dented iPhone finger’.

One person commented on the video, writing “Thank you for this PSA, friend. I will be actively holding my phone differently now.”

It seems like the trend has been a wake up call for many people, with people reflecting on how often they are using their phone and even saying they will try to lower their screen time to avoid the trending ‘phone pinky’.