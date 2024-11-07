3 people have been charged in the Liam Payne death probe.

In a huge break in the investigation, Buenos Aires authorities have charged 3 people they believe to have been involved in supplying Liam with the drugs found in his system when he died.

One is a worker at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, possibly a housekeeper, who police believe delivered the drugs to Liam inside a Dove soap box.

Another is reported to be a “friend” of Liam’s who was with him in the hours before he died, but left the hotel room before the incident. That person has been charged with “abandonment of a person.”

The third person is the alleged drug dealer who they allege delivered narcotics to him twice on October 14 – two days before his death.

