Serena Williams, the tennis legend who has won 23 Grand Slam titles, announced on Instagram at the Met Gala in New York that she is expecting her second child with her husband Alexis Ohanian. The photos showed Williams in a black and white Gucci dress, holding her growing bump.

The couple got married in 2017, and Williams famously won the Australian Open while pregnant with their first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Williams retired from her professional tennis career in September 2022 to spend more time with her family, which she described as an “evolution”. This year’s Met Gala theme is a tribute to the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

That was not the only pregnancy announcement made on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Karlie Kloss made a stunning appearance adorned in a mesmerizing black floor-length Loewe gown featuring long sleeves and a yellow print that elegantly mirrored the shadow of her white pearl necklaces and belt. The latter gracefully embraced her baby bump, which she proudly announced on the red carpet.

Kloss’s flawless ensemble was further embellished with a selection of white pearl-and-diamond earrings and a diamond cluster ring. Her look was understated yet exquisite, with a slicked-back low ponytail, inky black eyeliner, rosy blush, a raspberry lip, and a classic French manicure.

This pregnancy reveal marks a momentous occasion for Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner, who joyfully welcomed their first child, Levi, in March 2021. The pair exchanged their vows in a serene ceremony in New York in October 2018, and this latest pregnancy news follows shortly after their second wedding anniversary.

Karlie Kloss’s Met Gala appearance was a true testament to her grace and elegance, as she exuded a radiance that captivated the hearts of many. Her flawless style and unwavering beauty are a true inspiration, and we look forward to seeing her continue to shine in the future.