Our favourite Christmas movies have plot holes on plot holes – but we love them anyway.

Arguably the most-watched Christmas film of all time, Love Actually, is probably one of the most disappointing.

Now we’re not talking Alan Rickman’s character, Harry, being a cheater, or Keira Knightly’s character, Juliet, marrying the wrong guy or Hugh Grant not having more screen time, but rather something that the creators of Love Actually, actually left out all together.

THE ‘LOVE ACTUALLY’ DELETED SCENE THAT CHANGES THE WHOLE MOVIE

I think one of the more problematic parts of LOVE ACTUALLY is that they originally intended Sam to be an Olympic Level gymnast and then denied us of this in the final cut. pic.twitter.com/1k1T4vwSlC — Andrew Briedis (@AndrewBriedis) December 23, 2018

How much more epic would it have been for Sam to chase after his American sweetheart through Heathrow Airport whilst BACKFLIPPING over passengers and travellers?!

Missed opportunity really…