Kim Kardashian has been slammed for making an ‘insensitive’ joke about Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, in her recent Instagram post.

The joke comes after conspiracy theories have blown up the internet with speculation on why the Princess’ has been out of the public eye after a supposed ‘Abdominal Surgery’.

While rumours swirl online, Kim Kardashian shared a series of pictures with the caption, “On my way to go find Kate”.

While the comment may seem harmless as she pokes fun at a situation that everybody is talking about right now, people were quick to slam the Kardashian sister for being insensitive.

Kim is no stranger to being at the centre of wild rumours and public scrutiny online, leading people to criticise her for a lack of sympathy for Kate’s situation.

“Nothing like a celebrity who allegedly hates rumours, spreading rumours”, one person wrote.

“This is not even funny!! F***ing bad taste!!”, while another shared “Kim imagine being trolled and made fun of after you got robbed in Paris? Girl take this insensitive post down.”

“To mock a woman who has a medical problem is so low”, someone wrote.

Maybe the wrong train to jump on Kim?