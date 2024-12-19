Rihanna had proved she’s a fangirl like the rest of us after she got an autograph on her boob from the one and only Mariah Carey.

The iconic moment happened at Mariah Carey’s final Christmas Time tour concert in NYC last night, where Riri was seen alongside her partner A$AP Rocky.

After Mariah came off stage, Rihanna, who was standing in the front row, shouted, “I need a signature! Who’s got a Sharpie? Sign my t*t!”

Mariah laughed and asked, “What do you want me to write?” before Rihanna said, “What the f**k do you think? Whatever you want. Wow, this is iconic.”

With a red Sharpie in hand, Mariah signed her name on the Love On The Brain singer’s boob.

Rihanna then grabbed the mic and announced to the crowd, “Mariah Carey is signing my t*t, y’all! This sh*t is f**king epic!””

The iconic moment ended with Rihanna expressing her love and adoration for Mariah, with the pop superstars sharing a hug while the crowd went (understandably) wild.

Someone in the crowd also captured the sweet moment Mariah spotted Rihanna in the front row.

Mariah Carey’s reaction to seeing Rihanna in the front row at her concert tonight in Brooklyn: “Is that her? Oh My Gosh” ✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/sxNkasCRvd — Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) December 18, 2024

What a legendary moment!