When I was a kid, two Weet-Bix, milk and sugar did the trick to get me through the morning. If I had of known that cookies and cream Weet-Bix was a possibility, it probably would have made getting up for school just a little bit easier.

TikToker Miranda Brady (this generation’s Leonardo da Vinci) is the mind behind this recipe and her video’s on TikTok have amassed over 1.8 million views.

Here’s how you can make it!

For starters grab some Weet-Bix (as much as you like, because that’s personal), almond milk, sweetener and some sugar-free drinking chocolate.

The cream part is made with vanilla yoghurt, vanilla protein powder and then a couple of Oreos to crumble into the mix.

On top of all this bliss there’s a ganache (yeah fancy right). So go on and grab some white chocolate and a little bit more almond milk!

Let that all set in the fridge and enjoy… it’s that simple!

