An Aussie fitness fanatic has raised money for a cause close to his heart and beat a world record doing it!

Jaxon Italiano is the Australian that’s just obliterated the Guinness World Record for most pull-ups in 24 hours. Jaxon knocked out a whopping 8,008 pull-ups beating the previous record which was 7715.

Some may think Jaxon is insane for completing such a mammoth task but he was not doing it for his own personal benefit. He wanted to raise cash for a charity that helps people with dementia, having been inspired through his work in a care home.

Jaxon set out to raise $1 AUD (56p; 67c) for every pull up he planned to do.

But, he surpassed his goal and ended up raising a whopping $8,782 AUD (£4,925.30; $5,914.72 USD).

“All funds raised will support the work of Dementia Australia to provide vital support services for people living with dementia, their families and carers. These services include counselling, support groups, education and training.” Jaxon said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaxon Italiano (@jaxon_italiano)

Advertisement

Advertisement