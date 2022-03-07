Scavenger hunts are so much fun for the whole family, but imagine how much more fun they could be when they include Melbourne’s favourite sport AND could win you a new car!

Until Saturday 2 April, you can take to the streets as part of a city-wide scavenger hunt to find 50 hidden footys in The Great Melbourne Footy Grab. With a total prize pool of more than $300,000, more footballs collected means more prizes unlocked!

Anyone who grabs all 50 footys will go into the major draw to win a new Toyota Corolla Ascent Sport Hybrid, Accor memberships and Melbourne Zoo passes, plus tickets to the Toyota AFL Finals Series, Toyota AFL Grand Final and AFL Brownlow Medal.

Instant win prizes can be unlocked by collecting just one footy, including iconic Melbourne experiences, free coffees and more.

To access the footy locations map and register to get grabbing, visit melbfootygrab.com.au.