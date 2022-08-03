Here’s another crazy conspiracy theory that’s risen from the internet.

Eminem died in 2006 and he’s been replaced by an android clone?

Although we know this is super unlikely, the theory came about after a fan noticed the singers voice change over the years.

To top it off, a Spanish website La Guía Del Varón reported on the theory, adding fuel to the fire saying Eminem died in a car accident.

From his voice to his looks, fans speculate that the singers jaw line and facial structure in general has changed too. Apparently his dress sense has also gotten ‘much darker’ along with his lyrics post ‘car accident’.

In 2013 it got worse. Footage came out of Eminem ‘glitching’ live on ESPN.

Check it out: