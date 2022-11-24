The highly anticipated ‘Christmas Themed Roller Rink’ returns to Argyle Square Carlton. If you’re a seasoned professional or just want to have a crack at skating, this rink is for you!

The rink opens up on December 10 to the public and will be running until December 24 however, patrons can book as early as November 25th via the link HERE. Limited spots are available so skate, don’t walk!

Whether it’s a whole-family affair or a cute date night with your loved one or friend/s, roll around to classic tunes!

Entry is free, and skate hire is $5! Bookings are essential so get in quick!