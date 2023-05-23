The days of saving money by sharing Netflix subscriptions with our friends and family are officially over.

The streaming giant has today confirmed the news we have all been dreading – that its crackdown on password sharing is now underway in Australia.

It comes after Netflix began testing the move in other countries last year.

Starting today, members will begin receiving an email (pictured below) informing them that their accounts should only be used in one household.

Those who wish to continue using their pals’ subscription will still be able to do so, but it will now come at a cost of $7.99 per month in order to be added to the account.

The move comes after the company confirmed there are more than 100 million households that share accounts with people they don’t live with.

