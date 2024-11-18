A wild video has emerged online of a fan pulling a hair extension strand from Katy Perry’s head and later framing it.

The clip shows Perry performing on stage at a restaurant in Spain, when someone came up behind her and pulled out one of her hair extension strands.

If that wasn’t wild enough, the fan then decided to frame the strand and display it in the restaurant, with a sign saying ‘Katy Perry’s hair extension’.

A fan pulled a strand of Katy Perry’s hair extension in Spain and framed it. pic.twitter.com/XOHHEp7NaH — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) November 16, 2024

The fan got away with the act without Perry even noticing, leaving one fan to comment on the video “HOW DID SHE NOT NOTICE??!!?!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you need us, we’ll be patiently waiting for Katy Perry to see this video…

Catch more Celeb news on The Kyle & Jackie O News podcast!