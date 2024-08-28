An insider has leaked the salaries of The Voice Australia judges and we’re speechless.

Yahoo! Lifestyle reports that a sneaky insider has revealed that Adam Lambert, Leann Rimes and Guy Sebastian are taking home between $750,000 and $1.2 million for this season, which is apparently less than what Rita Ora and Jason Derulo made last year.

Kate Miller Heidke is said to be around the $500,000 dollar mark.

Apparently the unequal pay packets have been a source of contention between the judges over the years – particularly on Guys end who until now is said to have been unhappy with being paid less than the international guys.