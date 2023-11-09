Get in loser, we’re going to the movies!

The official trailer for the brand new Mean Girls film has dropped and it’s everything our dreams are made of.

Based on the Tony-nominated Broadway musical of the 2004 comedy, the film sees the return of the plastics, with Regina George played by Renee Rapp and Cady Heron played by Angourie Rice.

The cast features the return of writer Tina Fey, who played Ms. Norbury, and Tim Meadows who played Principal Duvall as well as newcomers, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey as Damian, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Avantika and more.

The trailer features Olivia Rodrigo’s banger ‘get him back’, giving us a glimpse of some brand new additions to the story including TikTok, a makeup malfunction at homecoming and some fresh dialogue.

While the film is not a sequel but more of a musical remake with a fresh twist, the trailer has left many puzzled as we don’t see a single musical number… but we’re guessing the best is yet to come?

The film will arrive in cinemas on January 12th, 2024, so mark it in your diaries!

Watch the trailer below:

