As we get closer to Christmas, we’re sure How The Grinch Stole Christmas is high on the list of Christmas movies to binge ahead of the holiday.

The iconic 2000 film stars Jim Carrey as the Grinch who like many, is cynical of Christmas until the adorable Cindy Lou, played by Taylor Momsen, teaches him what Christmas is all about.

When Momsen starred in the Christmas film, she was only 7 years old but still managed to capture us, and the Grinch, with her sweet character.

After the film, she went on to star in the TV series Gossip Girl as Jenny Humphrey but then retired from acting in a much different direction.

She is now the frontwoman of a rock band called The Pretty Reckless, which has been incredibly successful with four studio albums and their most recent, Death By Rock and Roll reaching the top of Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Today back in 2020, she spoke of the significance the film had on her decision to pursue music.

“I’ll never forget walking into this beautiful studio, with this immaculate console in front of me, and putting headphones on and singing into a microphone for the first time, singing ‘Where Are You Christmas’.”

“That was such an impactful moment in my life because it made me go, ‘I wanna make music for the rest of my life. I love being in a recording studio’.”

And that she did!

Listen to The Pretty Reckless on iHeart Radio below!

Advertisement

Advertisement