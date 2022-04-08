Our favourite real estate reality show is back for season 5 and looks spicier than ever!

The trailer for season 5 of Selling Sunset has JUST been released and shows that we get to see not only the hot topic of Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s relationship, but a new agent, Chelsea Lazkani, joins the group and seems to hit it off with show “villain” Christine Quinn.

It also looks like we may get to see Heather Rae Young’s wedding festivities, which Christine isn’t invited to… uh oh!

I don’t know about you guys, but I cannot wait to binge what goes down!

Selling Sunset season 5 premieres on Netflix on 22 April. Check out the trailer here!

Image credit: US Weekly