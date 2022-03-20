Oh goodness me! Oh, what a delectable treat! Oh, what a yummy, yum, yum for by sweet-lovin’ tum! – Yeah, that’s enough I reckon.

Cadbury are giving KitKat a run for their money, confirming rumours that their Caramilk Breakaway’s are coming to our Aussie shelves!

The block boasts ‘layers of light crispy wafer and choc creme, generously coated in caramelised white chocolate.’

People can’t wait for it’s release! “I’m way too excited for this!” says one user, “this has my name all over it!” adds another…

The response has been overwhelmingly positive, and needless to say, I can’t wait to try it for myself!

Coming soon.

