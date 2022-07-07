There’s some new queens entering Mama Ru’s temple, and I HOPE TO HECK you’re ready for Season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under!

The streaming giant Stan has just unveiled the list of talented folks who will be sashaying down the runway when the new season drops on July 30th!

Let’s meet our queens!

Molly Poppinz (Newcastle, NSW), 30 – @mollypoppinzz

Often referred as ‘The Thunder from Down Under’, Molly Poppinz is an international drag superstar.

Originally from Newcastle, she went on to take the reins in the Vancouver drag scene where she worked as a full time drag performer.

In 2018 Molly was crowned as Vancouver’s most ‘Fierce Queen’, receiving her award from Drag Race Alumni, Aja (Season 9 & All Stars 3).

She arrived back in Australia in 2019 and is ready to kill it on the national stage.

Kween Kong (Adelaide, SA), 29 – @kweenkongofficial

Kween Kong is from New Zealand, and of Tongan and Samoan heritage, and currently lives in Adelaide SA.

She’s an absolute professional! Having toured internationally with the Australian Dance Theatre.

At just 16, she was offered a two-year apprenticeship with Black Grace (one of New Zealand’s leading contemporary dance companies).

Kween is also the matriarch of Haus of Kong, a drag collective that aims to change the lives of its young recruits both on and off the stage.

In 2019, she won the title of ‘Miss Drag Nation’ Australia, representing Adelaide, SA.

Beverly Kills (Brisbane, QLD), 21 – @thebeverlykills

LIVING for this drag name: Beverly Kills has been entering local drag comps since she was 18.

She’s now one of Brisbane’s most noted up-and-coming drag performers!

Faúx Fúr (Sydney, NSW), 27 – @fauxfur_official

Faux Fur has been strutting her stuff in local clubs in Sydney for the past seven years.

In her weekly IGTV show ‘Faux Mondays’, Faux lends a voice to other Queer and POC members of the Queer community.

Yuri Guaii (Auckland, NZ), 25 – @yuriguaii

Yuri got her start in the Auckland drag scene after spending months and months perfecting her beauty and sewing skills.

She’s got the reputation of being one of Auckland’s most talented drag make-up artists. Pair that with the fact that she’s studied Fashion Design and I reckon Yuri is gonna ace it!

Minnie Cooper (Sydney, NSW), 49 – @theminniecooper

Minnie Cooper is an icon, a legend, THE MOMENT in both the Sydney and London drag scenes.

In fact, she’s been the moment for over 20 years and her contribution to drag has been MASSIVE!

Minnie has an impressive roster of accolades including being a semi-finalist on Australia’s Got Talent in 2016 plus winning more DIVA awards (Drag Industry Variety Awards) than any other drag artist in Australia, including taking the title of ‘Entertainer of the Year’ four times, as well as winning ‘Sydney’s Favourite Drag Queen’ and ‘Choreographer of the Year’.

Hannah Conda (Sydney, NSW), 30 – @hannahcondaofficial

A regular face among the Perth and Sydney drag scenes, Hannah Conda is an absolute icon.

She’s the only queen to have ever won both ‘Rising Star’ and ‘Entertainer of the Year’ at the Drag Industry Variety Awards (DIVAs) all in the same year (2016).

She’s also been featured numerous times at many iconic Sydney Mardi Gras Events, opened for Bianca Del Rio on her Australian tour and even made the journey across the pond to appear at RuPaul‘s Drag Con in Los Angeles.

In 2016, Hannah co-founded ‘Drag Storytime’, an initiative that involves reading to young children while in drag to help educate them on inclusion, acceptance and love.

This won’t be her first time on the small screen as she’s also starred in Keeping up with the Kardashians and on Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father.

Spankie Jackzon (Palmerston North, NZ), 37 – @spankie_jackzon

Another Kiwi queen, Spankie Jackzon is best known for competing on original New Zealand series House of Drag (Season 2), where she came in as an intruder and was eventually crowned as the winner, taking home the 10k cash prize.

Aubrey Haive (Timaru, NZ), 25 – @aubreyhaive

Aubrey Haive, a budding actor and musical artiste hailing from Timaru, New Zealand (now based in Melbourne, VIC).

Aubrey got her start in the drag scene in 2020, honing her craft during the first lockdown.

Pomara Fifth (Sydney, NSW), 28 – @pomara.fifth

Hailing from the burbs of Western Sydney, Pomara Fifth is representing both First Nations Australian and Māori queens.

In 2018 Pomara won the coveted ‘Rising Star’ award at the DIVA Awards (Drag Industry Variety Awards) and worked at the Sydney Mardi Gras that same year.

The brand new season of the Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will premiere Saturday 30 July, only on Stan.

