Earlier this week, it was announced that Aussie wildlife legend Robert Irwin will be co-hosting the 2024 season of ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here‘ alongside comedian Julia Morris.

The news came after Dr. Chris Brown announced his departure from the show, to move to Channel 10’s rival network, Channel 7.

It’s been revealed how much the 19-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin will be earning from his role on the show and let’s just say we’re blown away.

According to Daily Mail Australia, Robert will be earning over $430,000 for his six-week appearance on the show, which will be filmed in the South African jungle.

An insider at the network said that because of his international fanbase, they believed he was ‘worth every cent’.

Give us a moment to process that figure.

The news of the unexpected duo was met with excitement from the public and the pair seemed to be looking forward to working together from the TikTok below.

Never a dull moment with these two 🤣 Robert Irwin will join Julia Morris as the new host of I'm A Celebrity AU.

Robert was excited to reveal that the show has vowed to stop including wildlife animals, saying they were ‘forging a new path’.

“I’m really proud of what we’re doing together to really hit home and lead by example with this new season of ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’

We can’t wait to see you on the show Robert! (even if you’re earning more than we could EVER dream of)

