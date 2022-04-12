Strap in fellow Viking admirers and fantasy lovers!

Robert Eggers latest film, ‘The Northman’ is making its way to our cinemas April 21st (this month!)

Eggers new film follows the story of Prince Amleth who is on the verge of becoming a man when his father is brutally murdered by his uncle, who kidnaps the boy’s mother. The film takes place two decades later, where Amleth is now a Viking who raids Slavic villages. His mission? Save his mother, kill his uncle, avenge his father!

With big names like Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Björk & Willem Dafoe it’s received great initial ratings of 8.6/10!

Check out the trailer for yourself here;