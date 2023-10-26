Michelle Williams is garnering widespread acclaim for her exceptional narration of Britney Spears’ latest memoir, “The Woman in Me.” While her selection as the audiobook’s narrator was noteworthy in itself, it was a specific passage about Spears’ encounter with her ex, Justin Timberlake, that caught everyone’s attention.

In her memoir, Spears details a memorable 1999 encounter involving herself, Timberlake, and R&B artist Ginuwine. The passage reveals Timberlake’s attempt to imitate what’s known as a “blaccent,” which is when a non-Black person mimics African American Vernacular English (AAVE). Spears found this inauthentic and accused him of trying too hard to fit in with Black musicians during his *NSYNC days.

This incident is what propelled Michelle Williams into the spotlight. Her captivating narration of this moment quickly went viral, with some even considering it award-worthy.

I gagged when it was revealed who Justin Timberlake was throwing on a blaccent for. 😭 https://t.co/POQaheHzfz — issa rae’s favorite interviewer. (@TheGreatIsNate) October 24, 2023

Give Michelle Williams her Oscar for narrating #TheWomanInMe Justin Timberlake had a habit of using blaccent & AAVE during the NYSNC days. During an encounter with Ginuwine on the streets of New York, he allegedly said “Oh yeah, fo shiz, fo shiz! Ginuwiiiiine! What’s up, homie?” pic.twitter.com/A9sgUf1UhU — Dana Abercrombie #AmplifyBlackVoices @ #NewFest (@sagesurge) October 24, 2023

Michelle Williams narrating Justin Timberlake doing a blaccent is sending me to the moon and back. 😭 Britney Spears is eating “J-Tizzle” alive and I am, ba ba bah da dah, lovin’ it. https://t.co/4T6t1hpkGz — Mary’s Clearance Rack! (@IfMarys) October 24, 2023



Michelle Williams’ performance has breathed new life into audiobook narration, sparking discussions not only about her talent but also about the complex issues of cultural appropriation and authenticity. The audiobook has transformed Spears’ memoir into a platform for addressing these important issues, enriching the celebrity memoir genre with depth and significance.

As the world continues to debate the authenticity of Justin Timberlake’s actions, Michelle Williams’ narration has given listeners much to contemplate. In a world of diverse storytelling formats, this audiobook stands out as a thought-provoking and culturally significant work.