Netflix has unveiled the teaser trailer for the fifth and final season of the highly successful thriller series YOU.

The first look at the final season reveals that Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, will return to his home in New York for his happily ever after—until the ghosts of his past haunt him, forcing him to confront his darkest desires.

The teaser reveals that Kate Galvin, played by Charlotte Ritchie, returns for the final chapter as she’s seen getting ready alongside Joe.

“Kate, you opened doors for me I never could have never imagined. We share a life.”

As Goldberg talks about power and money, he asks “Who knew I’d become the luckiest guy in New York?”

The new season will also feature appearances from Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews.

Netflix will release the final season of YOU on April 24th so make sure you mark your calendars!