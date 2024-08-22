Sabrina Carpenter has released the first snippet of her music video for her new single ‘Taste’, with a surprise feature from actress Jenna Ortega.

Ahead of the release of her album ‘Short n’ Sweet’ tomorrow, the ‘Espresso’ singer dropped 16-second teaser of the music video online with the caption ‘Taste! Coming this Friday 💋’.

Taste! Coming this Friday 💋 pic.twitter.com/3QU9cVsT21 — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) August 21, 2024

The video starts by showing Sabrina grabbing a knife from a bed full of weapons before she’s seen walking through a door to a mansion and running up the stairs, knife in hand.

Carpenter surprised fans with a feature from ‘Wednesday’ actress Jenna Ortega, who can be seen in the shower with a man before Sabrina interrupts and launches at them with the knife.

The video then cuts to Sabrina singing the lyrics ‘Oh I leave quite an impression’, while applying lipstick in the reflection of a knife, before cutting to a screen that says ‘Taste’.

The full music video will be released tomorrow, along with the full new album and we mean it when we say we can’t WAIT to hear it.

Judging by the success of her other two singles from her upcoming sixth studio album, ‘Espresso’ and ‘Please Please Please’, we already know this one will be a huge hit.