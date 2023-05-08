John Farnham’s family have released an update on the recovery of Farnham following the successful surgery to remove his mouth cancer in August last year.

“We’re pleased to say that John made a full recovery from a recent chest infection in late March which required hospitalisation. He is now comfortable and continues to receive on going treatment and rehabilitation care.



The family would like to re-iterate their appreciation and deepest respect for all the medical staff that have attended to John over the past 8 months and the many thousands of kind messages that been received from across Australia and the world.”



This release is issued by Gaynor Wheatley (TalentWorks) and David Wilson (Watercooler Talent) on behalf of the Farnham Family.