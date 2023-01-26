Stop right now, thank you very much, The Crown is currently filming season 6.

This season of the show brings us into the lives of the royals during the 90’s. If you recall in the 90’s back when the King was still the Prince, he had a very infamous meeting with the biggest pop group at the time… The Spice Girls. It was for King Charles’ 21st Anniversary of The Prince’s Trust Charity. He was smooched on the cheek by Mel B and Ginger Spice, which caused quite the stir.

Photos from The Crown’s set have sparked calls from fans that The Spice Girls don’t really look authentic. This photo of Geri Halliwell leaked and fans are now scared of what the rest of the group will look like in the show. Ginger Spice looks like she was ordered off Shein to be honest!

I’m too scared to ask what the other Spice Girls look like on The Crown pic.twitter.com/iUznugkObC — Kareem Yasin (@thekareem) January 25, 2023

We will have to wait until more photos leak but for now let’s just hope they spice up the rest of the girls!