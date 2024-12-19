2024 has been a wild year for television, with shows so good we binged them in record time.

From laugh out loud comedies to heart wrenching dramas, here’s some five of the best tv shows of 2024 for you to rewatch this summer!

Colin From Accounts

Colin from Accounts returned to our screens this year with another epic season, created by and starring the talented real-life couple, Patrick Brammell and Harriet Dyer.

Just when we thought the series couldn’t get any better, season two had us in stitches with its relatable yet wildly unpredictable situations that the couple finds themselves in.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ryan Murphy’s 10 part series on the conviction of the Menendez brothers took the world by storm, sparking criticism for his portrayal of the abuse both Lyle and Erik suffered from their father José.

The mesmerising series helped to provide an argument to reopen the case after more than three decades.

Baby Reindeer

Netflix’s Baby Reindeer was arguably the most captivating series of 2024, telling the alleged true story of comedian Richard Gadd and his stalker Martha.

The plot thickened when the real Martha came out publicly against Gadd’s claims, claiming in an interview with Piers Morgan that Gadd is ‘psychotic’ and the series told ‘brutal lies’ about her.

Martha is currently in the process of suing Netflix for defamation.

Nobody Wants This

Another series that took the world by storm this year was Nobody Wants This, featuring the incredible Kristen Bell and hearthrob Adam Brody.

The series follows sex podcaster Joanne as she unexpectedly falls in love with the newly single Rabbi, Noah. This series will have you laughing out loud while also swooning over the sizzling chemistry between the pair.

One Day

Last but not least, a series that pulled on our heartstrings this year was One Day, based on the 2009 novel by David Nicholls and the 2011 film adaptation starring Anne Hathaway.

The series follows Emma and Dexter after they spend their graduation night together and how their lives become intertwined as they navigate their love and attraction for one another.

And that’s a wrap – what a year for television!