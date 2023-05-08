The Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla is all in the books and could be described as a snooze fest.

But that didn’t stop social media from going crazy and having some fun with the proceedings, so we’ve put together some of the best stuff that social media had to offer.

Yes, the King Charles memes are already out… #Coronation pic.twitter.com/MiD09TtxjJ — TIM News (World) (@timnewspaper) May 6, 2023

Feeling disappointed by the paucity of mean coronation memes on my feed today. This is the festering sewer of toxicity AKA Twitter, right? I’ve got this one so far. Please make a guy happy by sharing more. #Coronation #NotMyKing #notmykingorqueen pic.twitter.com/5aQB1aSBTa — Scott McLaren (@MrMcScooter2u) May 6, 2023

Major “fight in the car” energy from all four of them. pic.twitter.com/khPLl4WFip — My Royalty Account (@BurnerRoyalty) May 6, 2023

I appreciate the optimism, guys, but I’m fairly confident it’s going to be Charles. pic.twitter.com/suvuxn3wOP — Dean Burnett (@Garwboy@ohai.social) (@garwboy) May 5, 2023

look at her 😭😭😭 even she can’t believe she went from side chick to queen 😭 pic.twitter.com/mi16qPkuHs — SP🇸🇱 (@septimusajprime) May 6, 2023

Cringe pic.twitter.com/HvIH8Ie6sz — Lucie with an anti-maths mindset (@msloobylou) May 5, 2023