The Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla is all in the books and could be described as a snooze fest.
But that didn’t stop social media from going crazy and having some fun with the proceedings, so we’ve put together some of the best stuff that social media had to offer.
… and the #Coronation memes have begun
May 6, 2023
who wore it better?
May 6, 2023
Yes, the King Charles memes are already out… #Coronation
May 6, 2023
Feeling disappointed by the paucity of mean coronation memes on my feed today. This is the festering sewer of toxicity AKA Twitter, right? I've got this one so far. Please make a guy happy by sharing more.
May 6, 2023
Watch #funny #moment a horse goes rogue during King Charles Coronation procession in #london
Katy Perry was amongst the many guests in attendance during King Charles III's coronation. CNN's Scott McLean reports on the funny moment Perry had trouble finding her seat.
King's Coronation: Prince Louis' funny moments as Prince George plays important role
Go viral, little Louis
There was one shady character nobody expected to see at Westminster Abbey during the coronation
Major "fight in the car" energy from all four of them.
May 6, 2023
I appreciate the optimism, guys, but I'm fairly confident it's going to be Charles.
May 5, 2023
look at her 😭😭😭 even she can't believe she went from side chick to queen 😭
May 6, 2023
Cringe
May 5, 2023